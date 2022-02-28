WPAFB explosions part of training exercises Monday afternoon
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A series of explosions that will be heard at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Monday afternoon are part of a planned training exercise, base officials said.
The explosions will be part of Wright-Patt’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight’s demolition training between noon and 4 p.m.
Three detonations are planned as part of the training exercise, according to the base.
The explosions will be heard at the EOD range on the base.
