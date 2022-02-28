ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH

WPAFB explosions part of training exercises Monday afternoon

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A series of explosions that will be heard at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Monday afternoon are part of a planned training exercise, base officials said.

The explosions will be part of Wright-Patt’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight’s demolition training between noon and 4 p.m.

Three detonations are planned as part of the training exercise, according to the base.

The explosions will be heard at the EOD range on the base.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

