WPAFB explosions part of training exercises Monday afternoon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A series of explosions that will be heard at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Monday afternoon are part of a planned training exercise, base officials said.

The explosions will be part of Wright-Patt’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight’s demolition training between noon and 4 p.m.

Three detonations are planned as part of the training exercise, according to the base.

The explosions will be heard at the EOD range on the base.

