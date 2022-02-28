Senator Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum dead at 86 after lengthy cancer battle

SENATOR Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum has passed away at 86 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The California Senator announced her husband’s death in a statement Monday morning, saying her best friend died at home on Sunday.

US Senator Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum passed away on Sunday Credit: AP

Richard Blum founded the American Himalayan Foundation in 1981, which focused on ending human trafficking and providing health care Credit: Getty Images - Getty

“My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly,” Feinstein wrote.

“Dick was incredibly devoted to his family, particularly his daughters and his grandchildren, and my heart is with them and everyone who Dick encountered.

"He was the type of man who really replaced his divot in life, who left things better than he found them. His enormous generosity is an inspiration for so many of us," the US senator added.

Blum, a wealthy San Francisco investor, married Feinstein in 1980 when she was mayor of The Golden City.

Blum was also the founder of the American Himalayan Foundation, which focused on ending human trafficking and providing health care, something Feinstein described as “one of his proudest achievements.”

“As a role model, Dick was second to none, and I think his compassion and devotion to the people of the Himalayan region may prove to be his most enduring legacy,” she said.

Among his other achievement, he served as co-chairman of the World Conference on Religion and Peace, was a founding member of National Geographic’s International Council of Advisors, and was a trustee of the executive committee of The Carter Center.

He sat on several boards, including the World Wildlife Fund, the Wilderness Society, the Brookings Institution, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Glide Foundation.

"We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Dick, we love you, we'll miss you and we'll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life," Feinstein added.

In addition to Senator Feinstein, Blum is survived by his brother Robert; daughters Annette, Heidi and Eileen; stepdaughter Katherine, and grandchildren Mitchell and Spencer Riley, Lea, Tristan, Julien and Benjamin Bourgade, and Eileen Mariano.

Dianne Feinstein and Richard Blum married in 1980 Credit: AP

