ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum dead at 86 after lengthy cancer battle

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nO1as_0eRLMSoj00

SENATOR Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum has passed away at 86 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The California Senator announced her husband’s death in a statement Monday morning, saying her best friend died at home on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2Mbf_0eRLMSoj00
US Senator Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum passed away on Sunday Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNVtD_0eRLMSoj00
Richard Blum founded the American Himalayan Foundation in 1981, which focused on ending human trafficking and providing health care Credit: Getty Images - Getty

“My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly,” Feinstein wrote.

“Dick was incredibly devoted to his family, particularly his daughters and his grandchildren, and my heart is with them and everyone who Dick encountered.

"He was the type of man who really replaced his divot in life, who left things better than he found them. His enormous generosity is an inspiration for so many of us," the US senator added.

Blum, a wealthy San Francisco investor, married Feinstein in 1980 when she was mayor of The Golden City.

Blum was also the founder of the American Himalayan Foundation, which focused on ending human trafficking and providing health care, something Feinstein described as “one of his proudest achievements.”

“As a role model, Dick was second to none, and I think his compassion and devotion to the people of the Himalayan region may prove to be his most enduring legacy,” she said.

Among his other achievement, he served as co-chairman of the World Conference on Religion and Peace, was a founding member of National Geographic’s International Council of Advisors, and was a trustee of the executive committee of The Carter Center.

He sat on several boards, including the World Wildlife Fund, the Wilderness Society, the Brookings Institution, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Glide Foundation.

"We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Dick, we love you, we'll miss you and we'll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life," Feinstein added.

In addition to Senator Feinstein, Blum is survived by his brother Robert; daughters Annette, Heidi and Eileen; stepdaughter Katherine, and grandchildren Mitchell and Spencer Riley, Lea, Tristan, Julien and Benjamin Bourgade, and Eileen Mariano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2jlm_0eRLMSoj00
Dianne Feinstein and Richard Blum married in 1980 Credit: AP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

‘My Heart Is Broken’: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Confirms Husband’s Death

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) confirmed Monday that her husband, Richard Blum, died late Sunday, aged 86, following a long battle with cancer. Blum was a the chairman of Blum Capital Partners, an equity investment management company, and founded the American Himalayan Foundation in 1981 to advocate and raise money for the people of the Himalayas. “My heart is broken today,” Feinstein said in a statement. “My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly.” Blum’s work in Nepal earned him a title as honorary consul of Nepal and led to a longtime friendship with the Dalai Lama.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KTLA

CA Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein to miss Biden’s State of the Union address

Neither of California’s two senators will be able to attend President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday. Sen. Alex Padilla tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein is at home in California following her husband’s death. Padilla, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he’s asymptomatic but will isolate and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Himalayan#National Geographic#The Carter Center#The World Wildlife Fund#The Wilderness Society#The Brookings Institution#The Glide Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy