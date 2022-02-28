ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Lane closures coming to I-39/90/94 near DeForest through March 11

By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chncj_0eRLMK0900

DEFOREST, Wis. — The next time you’re on I-39/90/94 north of DeForest, expect to see some construction.

Crews will be working along the interstate between the Dane County V interchange and the WIS 60 interchange west of Arlington, WisDOT announced Monday.

Lane closures are scheduled for February 28-March 4 and March 7-11. Crews will complete pavement scans ahead of more work this summer.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and look out for workers and equipment when driving through the area.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

