Lane closures coming to I-39/90/94 near DeForest through March 11

DEFOREST, Wis. — The next time you’re on I-39/90/94 north of DeForest, expect to see some construction.

Crews will be working along the interstate between the Dane County V interchange and the WIS 60 interchange west of Arlington, WisDOT announced Monday.

Lane closures are scheduled for February 28-March 4 and March 7-11. Crews will complete pavement scans ahead of more work this summer.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and look out for workers and equipment when driving through the area.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.