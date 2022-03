Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) is plunging Monday after the company announced the pricing of a $15 million public offering of common stock and warrants. Each share of common stock is being sold in combination with one common warrant at a combined effective offering price of $1. The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at $1 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

