The Old Guard 2 – Everything We Know So Far

This article contains spoilers for the "Next Level Chef" Season 1 finale. Gordon Ramsay is taking his new hit show "Next Level Chef" to new heights. On Wednesday, Fox Entertainment president Rob Wade announced the show, which challenges contestants on various levels — literally — has been renewed for a second season. "Next Level Chef" features a three-story set and on each floor, contestants find three very different kitchens that prove more challenging than the cooking itself (via Variety). The bottom floor, "the basement," is what kitchen nightmares are made of offering hardly basic, often derelict equipment; the middle floor is a step up, but nothing too elaborate, while the top floor is a state-of-the-art kitchen complete with every tool and piece of equipment a chef could dream of.

