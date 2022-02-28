The Old Guard 2 – Everything We Know So Far

For those feeling bereft of food programming with intellectual aspirations, Apple TV+ has you covered. The streaming service has ordered a new series called "Omnivore," which will explore the relationship between people, the planet, and eight different ingredients in each one-hour episode. Or, to use the more exciting pitch language in the press release, it "will take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring the ingredients that have built societies, shaped spirituality and forever altered the human story." Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the James Bond film "No Time to Die" and the television series "True Detective," will direct the series, while the famed chef of Noma — named the world's best restaurant in 2021 — René Redzepi will serve as its narrator.
