BlackRock adds to strategic overweight in equities

BlackRock stock (NYSE: BLK) has lost 19% YTD as compared to the 10% drop in the S&P500 index. Further, it is currently trading around $732 per share and has a potential upside of 26% to its fair value of $920 – Trefis’ estimate for BlackRock’s valuation. The asset management behemoth recently released its fourth-quarter results, topping the earnings estimates but missing the revenue expectations. It posted total revenues of $5.1 billion – up 14% y-o-y. The improvement was due to a 17% increase in total investment advisory, administration fees, and securities lending revenue (base fees) coupled with a significant jump in distribution fees. The base fees benefited from a 30% rise in revenue from the equity investments category. Further, the company reported $212 billion in total net fund inflows for the quarter. On the flip side, the company’s operating margin reduced from 41.3% to 39.9% in Q4, somewhat diluting the positive effect of higher revenues. It translated into a net income of $1.6 billion – up 6% y-o-y.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO