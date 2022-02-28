ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BlackRock adds to strategic overweight in equities

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – BlackRock has added to its strategic overweight position in equities and has...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

BlackRock Capital Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.16M (-9.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BKCC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Is BlackRock Stock Undervalued?

BlackRock stock (NYSE: BLK) has lost 19% YTD as compared to the 10% drop in the S&P500 index. Further, it is currently trading around $732 per share and has a potential upside of 26% to its fair value of $920 – Trefis’ estimate for BlackRock’s valuation. The asset management behemoth recently released its fourth-quarter results, topping the earnings estimates but missing the revenue expectations. It posted total revenues of $5.1 billion – up 14% y-o-y. The improvement was due to a 17% increase in total investment advisory, administration fees, and securities lending revenue (base fees) coupled with a significant jump in distribution fees. The base fees benefited from a 30% rise in revenue from the equity investments category. Further, the company reported $212 billion in total net fund inflows for the quarter. On the flip side, the company’s operating margin reduced from 41.3% to 39.9% in Q4, somewhat diluting the positive effect of higher revenues. It translated into a net income of $1.6 billion – up 6% y-o-y.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Fanatics Hits $27 Billion Valuation, Adds BlackRock, Michael Dell as Investors

Michael Rubin's Fanatics has raised $1.5 billion in a new funding round that values the sports platform company at $27 billion. Its latest funding round includes new investors Fidelity, BlackRock and Michael Dell's MSD Partners, as well as existing investors. Fanatics was most recently valued at $18 billion less than...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

BlackRock closes on Saudi natural gas pipeline

In a ~$16b deal announced in December, a BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) consortium made plans to acquire a 49% stake in a Saudi natural gas pipeline. The pipe will be used by Aramco (ARMCO), under a 20-year tolling agreement. The transaction closed earlier Wednesday. The consortium is comprised of BlackRock (BLK) alongside...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overweight#Government Bonds#Equities#Reuters
Benzinga

Here's Why Verizon, BlackRock Collaborated

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) looks to build a private 5G network for BlackRock Inc at its new Hudson Yards headquarters, juicing up rivalry with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS). Verizon said that the new 5G wireless technology could replace Wi-Fi and give BlackRock the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock

Comments / 0

Community Policy