Mobiquity Handles NFT Advertising For Renowned Blockchain Platform, Campaign To Support University Of Connecticut's Student-Athletes

In the cannabis industry, knowledge is hard-won. Too often, the conversations I hear in boardrooms among big business executives seek to compare the cannabis industry to others they are familiar with, from alcohol to healthcare. The mistake these executives make is thinking such juxtapositions provide any useful insight into the cannabis space at all. Cannabis culture, legacy operations, and history all have a direct impact on consumer preference and decision-making in ways that are not akin to any other market. Without authentic, intimate knowledge of these spaces, companies simply cannot succeed and instead disrupt the market in disastrous ways for independent operators.

RETAIL ・ 16 HOURS AGO