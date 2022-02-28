Crash leaves 2 vehicles upside down near Reedley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash that left two vehicles upside down Monday morning.
The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. near Dinuba and Lac Jac avenues west of Reedley.
CHP officials said both vehicles rolled over and came to a stop upside down in an orchard.
One driver was uninjured while the other suffered a broken leg and was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
