Reedley, CA

Crash leaves 2 vehicles upside down near Reedley

By John Houghton
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash that left two vehicles upside down Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. near Dinuba and Lac Jac avenues west of Reedley.

CHP officials said both vehicles rolled over and came to a stop upside down in an orchard.

One driver was uninjured while the other suffered a broken leg and was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

