Crash leaves 2 vehicles upside down near Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash that left two vehicles upside down Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. near Dinuba and Lac Jac avenues west of Reedley.

CHP officials said both vehicles rolled over and came to a stop upside down in an orchard.

One driver was uninjured while the other suffered a broken leg and was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

