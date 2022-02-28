ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the absence of information about a jail beating death, a family will sue Philadelphia

By MENSAH M. DEAN
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — It's been nearly a year since Christopher Hinkle was beaten to death inside a Philadelphia jail cell, but his family says it knows little more about his last moments than it did when first told of his death. "I don't know anything," said his mother, Diana...

www.fresnobee.com

The Telegraph

Mom sues county over daughter's jail death

EDWARDSVILLE - A federal lawsuit over a prisoner's death in the Madison County Jail was filed last week in East St. Louis. Elissa A. Lindhorst, 28, of Glen Carbon, died Feb. 24, 2020 while in custody at the Madison County Jail. She had been arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance. The original warrant had been issued through the Hartford Police Department. A lawsuit was filed Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis by Rana Schmidt, Lindhorst's mother and administrator of her estate, through the Chicago-based law firm Meyer & Kiss. Defendants include the county, Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin, 17 named sheriff's department personnel and Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. which provides medical service for the jail.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1053rnb.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Secret Service agents seize two men in Georgetown, appearing to remove rifle and body armour

The US Secret Service has arrested two men in the upscale Washington, DC neighbourhood of Georgetown, appearing to remove an assault rifle and body armour parts from a vehicle, according to a witness. Reuters reported that more than half a dozen agents took the men into custody on Thursday, handcuffing and separating them, according to the news agency journalist who saw the incident. The reporter said the agents removed what seemed to be body armour parts from the car – a black four-door Ford sedan. The car had Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran.One of the men was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fresno Bee

High school teacher shown in video slapping student is now arrested, Indiana cops say

A former high school teacher has been arrested nearly one week after surveillance video showed him slapping a student, Indiana cops say. Mike Hosinski, who was granted early retirement from Jimtown High School in northern Indiana, was taken into custody on a preliminary felony battery charge, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, March 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

21 members of one of Mississippi’s fast growing gangs arrested, charged with multiple racketeering charges

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging 18 alleged members of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and money laundering. Originally from Chicago, the Simon City Royals were formed in the 1950s and are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox 19

Family sues after NKY woman dies in jail restraint chair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Northern Kentucky woman is suing after she died at the Campbell County Detention Center. Jessica Vanover, 42, was held in a restraint chair for 16 hours while incarcerated at the detention center last January. They were the last 16 hours of her waking life.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
KTVU FOX 2

In-custody death at Marin County Jail

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Central Marin Police Authority is investigating an in-custody death of man held at the Marin County Jail, a spokesperson for the county Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was found hanging within their solely occupied cell at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

