Said guard Malachi Smith: “If you go in my room, everything I’ve done I’ve written down, and I have the date when I wrote it down. I wrote stuff down when I was redshirting, and I knew the season I was going to have just because I knew the work I was putting in…. I knew that when the opportunity came, I was going to make the most of it.”

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO