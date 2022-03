A Western Mass Family Dollar store was able to stay open after a car hit the front of the building. Photo Credit: Easthampton Fire Department

A store was able to remain open after a car hit the front of the building in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place in Hampshire County when a car jumped the curb and struck the Family Dollar store in Easthampton on Union Street by the front door.

No one was injured and the business was able to stay open, said the Easthampton Fire Department.

