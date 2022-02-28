18-year-old Devin Smith dead, 18-year-old Mitchell Williams injured after a crash in Panola County (Panola County, TX) Nationwide Report

On early Sunday morning, 18-year-old Devin Smith, from Carthage, lost his life while 18-year-old Mitchell Williams, also from Carthage, suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Panola County.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of FM 2517, around 11 miles southeast of Carthage, at approximately 12:01 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash. The early reports revealed that Mitchell Williams was driving a 2007 Chevrolet passenger car east on FM 2517 at an unsafe speed on a wet road when the vehicle hydroplaned [...]

