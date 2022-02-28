ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Analysis: $9B-plus in value among distressed commercial properties has been wiped out since Covid-19 onset

By Ashley Fahey
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reappraisals of more than 700 commercial properties...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Onset#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy