35-year-old driver arrested for DUI after two-vehicle crash at Central Pike and Frist Boulevard
Nashville, TN – According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the accident occurred around 11:09 p.m. late Saturday night.
It happened at Central Pike and Frist Boulevard.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.
The responding officers discovered that the 35-year-old man reportedly crashed into an off-duty officer.
His name is Chung Thach and he reportedly refused to take part in field sobriety tests.
The responding officers discovered that the 35-year-old driver had an outstanding warrant, four previous DUI arrests and suspended driver’s license.
This story will be updated as new information become available.
