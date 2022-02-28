35-year-old driver arrested for DUI after two-vehicle crash at Central Pike and Frist Boulevard

Nashville, TN – According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the accident occurred around 11:09 p.m. late Saturday night.

It happened at Central Pike and Frist Boulevard.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding officers discovered that the 35-year-old man reportedly crashed into an off-duty officer.

His name is Chung Thach and he reportedly refused to take part in field sobriety tests.

The responding officers discovered that the 35-year-old driver had an outstanding warrant, four previous DUI arrests and suspended driver’s license.

This story will be updated as new information become available.