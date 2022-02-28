ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Analysis: $9B-plus in value among distressed commercial properties has been wiped out since Covid-19 onset

By Ashley Fahey
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reappraisals of more than 700 commercial properties across...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Business Journal

U.S. expected to see 48.5M square feet of new office space in 2022, nearing pre-Covid-19 levels

The pipeline for new office construction isn't quite at pre-pandemic levels but appears to be inching closer. Richard Florida is an economist, urban studies theorist and author. In this event, he offers business insights on the year ahead. Please note that this virtual event is in eastern standard time, make sure to adjust for your local time zone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Onset#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland

Comments / 0

Community Policy