ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Valleyfair in Shakopee Will No Longer Do “ValleySCARE”

By Laura Bradshaw
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the years, Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee has turned into ValleySCARE the end of September through October leading up to Halloween. I have never been there, but apparently it's a little too scary for the little ones at night. Even though they did a "tame" version of Valley-scare during the...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shakopee, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Government
Shakopee, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Shakopee, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming to St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Banksy Exhibit Coming to Minneapolis at Secret Venue, Date & Time

The largest Banksy art exhibit ever assembled is coming to Minneapolis, but the venue, date and time are all a secret. An art exhibit featuring work of the world's most mysterious street artist is coming to Minnesota. "The Art of Banksy holds the world's largest collection of privately owned Banksy art," reads the Art of Banksy website. The "globally acclaimed showcase features original and authenticated works [including] prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, the period which resulted in Banksy’s most recognizable and well-known works."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Valleyfair Amusement Park#Spooky Spires#Everfall#Conjure Land#Tricks Treats
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell Band GUYTANO Releasing New Music March 1st

Minnesota-based Guytano is made up of brothers Grant and Eddie Hamilton along with Isaac Hesse and Colter Benoit. The band first met in 2010 while attending middle school in Sartell, Minnesota where they began covering punk rock songs eventually finding their own synth-based pop-rock sound behind the songs of the band's Grant Hamilton.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy