Those with a cynical mindset will believe that all you need to become an electric vehicle company is a few concept renders, a savvy PR company, and some investors that are susceptible to FOMO. If you sift through all the self-generated hype and unrealistic claims, though, there are a few new EV companies that are the real deal. One of those is Mullen, and we believe the California-based company will be joining Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid as real American competition to legacy automakers as the EV market grows. We're convinced enough that we schlepped across LA to visit Mullen's headquarters, spend some time with its key people, and check out its new car, called the Five.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO