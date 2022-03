I first read about Theodore Paul Wright as an aeronautical engineer and educator (when I was studying engineering in graduate school). Only years later did I learn about his most important contribution, which is not in aeronautics (though it is rooted in aerospace engineering). While studying airplane manufacturing, Wright determined that for every doubling of cumulative airplane production the labor requirement was reduced by 10-15%. Now known as “Wright’s Law”. The law has been so effective in predicting the cost of a wide range of products beyond airplanes, including the automobile production costs in the past 100 years.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO