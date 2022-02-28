Aurora City Council Set To Vote On City Camping Ban

THE SANTA CLARA City Council fired city manager Deanna Santana in an emergency meeting Thursday night. The council voted 4-2 in closed session to remove Santana as city manager based on a lack of confidence and to suspend her with pay immediately. The council also voted 4-2 to reconvene in a week to appoint an acting interim city manager. Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Karen Hardy, Kevin Park and Raj Chahal voted for the actions, while Councilmember Kathy Watanabe and Mayor Lisa Gillmor — who both entered closed session under protest — voted against it.
