Aurora City Council Set To Vote On City Camping Ban

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bid to bring back collective bargaining for some city workers was shot down in city council Tuesday night. The collective bargaining ordinance would allow city utility workers the ability to be represented in contract negotiations for issues like higher pay or better benefits. There was about an hour of discussion where council members heard from a utility worker who is in favor of collective bargaining. Utilities are investing money to hire and train utility workers who end up leaving for private companies who pay better and have better safety standards in place.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO