We’ve had all manner of retro micro consoles released in recent years, but the Taito Egret II Mini is not like the rest and could be the best one yet. If you are not familiar with Taito Egret II, then it is arguably one of the best and most versatile arcade cabinets ever created. So much so that it has become the de facto standard of classic arcade gaming the world over.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO