Today in History

Durango Herald
 9 days ago

Today is Tuesday, March 8, the 67th day of 2022. There are 298 days left in the year. On March 8, 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang. On this date:....

The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
Durango Herald

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer...
ESPN

Commenting on WNBA star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. ready to give 'every possible assistance' to detained citizens

Reacting to WNBA star Brittney Griner being detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the United States will "provide every possible assistance" to citizens who are being held in foreign countries. "There's only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point," Blinken said...
Reuters

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend, source says

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A plane carrying former U.S. President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday. The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about...
Shropshire Star

Graphic front page illustrates reality of war, says New York Times

The family was trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Irpin when a Russian mortar exploded near them, the newspaper said. The New York Times’ front-page photo on Monday of the grisly aftermath of a Russian attack on civilians in Ukraine shows how journalists try to weigh the sensibilities of customers with the need to illustrate the reality of war.
