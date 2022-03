ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) is trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates. ChargePoint said fourth-quarter revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $80.67 million, which beat the $76.62 million estimate. The company reported an adjusted quarterly earnings loss of 17 cents per share, which was worse than the estimate for a loss of 15 cents per share.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO