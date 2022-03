CAMBRIDGE— After going 20-1 during the regular season, No.18 Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk were a bit surprised to see themselves seeded in the middle of the pack for the tournament due to power rankings. "It was a little lower than I thought," DRS coach Tom Fecteau said. "I thought for sure we’d have at least home ice in the first game but it is what it is and we just deal with it and we came out and we proved ourselves." ...

