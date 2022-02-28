ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Today in History

Durango Herald
 9 days ago

Today is Monday, March 7, the 66th day of 2022. There are 299 days left in the year. On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff's posse in what came to...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
Reuters

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend, source says

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A plane carrying former U.S. President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday. The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Bel Powley
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Durango Herald

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia's war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Today#Bavarian Motor Works#Bmw#Trans Atlantic#The U S Senate#The U S Supreme Court#The United Nations#Democratic
Durango Herald

Signaling a shift, 'Drive My Car' rides into the Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) - Since the flurry of text messages that greeted him when he stepped off a plane in Berlin on Oscar nominations morning, Ryusuke Hamaguchi has had some time to reflect on why his film, “Drive My Car, ” has resonated as it has. But he's...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s net worth in 2022

Although the comedian-turned-president initially had many pundits, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rapidly become a national and global hero. This, following his role as Ukraine’s wartime leader against Russia and President Vladimir Putin. In what incredulously mirrored his on-screen character’s unlikely rise to presidency, the 44-year-old Jewish leader has gained worldwide recognition for his bravery and response in the face of conflict. Let’s dig into Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Maks Chmerkovskiy Plans To Return To Ukraine After Fans Call Out The 'DWTS' Pro For Escaping The War Zone

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is already planning on going back to Europe — less than a week after he escaped the war zone and reunited with his wife and kid. "I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse, and I'm currently working on an opportunity to go back," he said while chatting with CNN. "Probably sometime next week I'm going to go back to Poland and join efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
The Independent

One in 20 believe conspiracy theory Covid released as part of depopulation plan is ‘definitely true’

One in 20 adults in Britain believe it is definitely true Covid-19 has been intentionally released as part of a depopulation plan orchestrated by the United Nations or New World Order, a poll suggests, as a warning is sounded about “dangerous” conspiracy theories.In an indication of the extent to which the bogus claim has spread, a further 13 per cent of respondents think it is probably true. Focusing on those aged 25 to 34, nearly one in 10 (nine per cent) believe it is definitely true, and as many as 17 per cent think it is probably true.The survey was...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Graphic front page illustrates reality of war, says New York Times

The family was trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Irpin when a Russian mortar exploded near them, the newspaper said. The New York Times’ front-page photo on Monday of the grisly aftermath of a Russian attack on civilians in Ukraine shows how journalists try to weigh the sensibilities of customers with the need to illustrate the reality of war.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy