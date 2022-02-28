Bid approved for Benzie Central Schools' new elementary school

The Benzie Central Schools Board of Education approved of a bid to construct a new elementary school, which now has a name. (File photo)

BENZONIA – The bid for Benzie Central Schools’ new elementary building has been approved, and the school now has a name.

The Benzie Central Schools Board of Education approved a $13.281 million bid during a Feb. 21 meeting for the construction of the new elementary school, which will be located on the campus of Benzie Central High School.

Amiee Erfourth, superintendent of Benzie Central Schools, said the bids were opened on Feb. 15, and school personnel worked with the school’s construction firm, Wolgast, to make sure the bids accounted for everything the school requested.

Originally it was thought the project was over $300,000 over budget, but a closer look dropped that figure to $116,341, according to Erfourth.

“The new elementary school will include three preschool classrooms, a minimum of two classrooms for every grade, a media center and full-sized gym," she saidl "There are lots of opportunities for us to continue to grow our programs we’re looking for at the elementary level.”

Erfourth said during the Feb. 15 meeting that the team working on the elementary school cut 5,000 square feet from the original design due to an anticipated rise in costs seen in other school construction projects like new classrooms at Lake Ann Elementary, and high school locker room renovations.

The new elementary school is part of several bond projects Benzie Central has been planning since voters approved the bond in 2020.

“Our other two elementary schools are 60 to 70 years old,” Erfourth said. “Years ago, we did a cost survey for bringing them up to date and they cost a total of $15 million to upgrade. For $13 million we’re getting a new state-of-the-art elementary school for the next generations.”

Erfourth also said that a name for the new school had been chosen by popular vote.

“The new elementary name will be Homestead Hills Elementary School,” she said. “We got 13,000 responses to a survey on what the school should be named, and that name took 76% of the vote.”

Platte Lake Elementary School only scored 24% of the vote.

“The school is off Homestead Road and Homestead Township is in Benzie County,” Erfourth said. “The ‘hills’ part came about because all of the elementary schools names have a reference to the natural geography or land features in the area. We’ve had lakes, rivers and valleys, but we haven’t had a hill.”

The next Benzie Central Schools Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 21 at Benzie Central High School.