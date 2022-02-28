ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Bid approved for Benzie Central Schools' new elementary school

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPsLS_0eRLE3nN00
The Benzie Central Schools Board of Education approved of a bid to construct a new elementary school, which now has a name.  (File photo)

BENZONIA – The bid for Benzie Central Schools’ new elementary building has been approved, and the school now has a name.

The Benzie Central Schools Board of Education approved a $13.281 million bid during a Feb. 21 meeting for the construction of the new elementary school, which will be located on the campus of Benzie Central High School.

Amiee Erfourth, superintendent of Benzie Central Schools, said the bids were opened on Feb. 15, and school personnel worked with the school’s construction firm, Wolgast, to make sure the bids accounted for everything the school requested.

Originally it was thought the project was over $300,000 over budget, but a closer look dropped that figure to $116,341, according to Erfourth.

“The new elementary school will include three preschool classrooms, a minimum of two classrooms for every grade, a media center and full-sized gym," she saidl "There are lots of opportunities for us to continue to grow our programs we’re looking for at the elementary level.”

Erfourth said during the Feb. 15 meeting that the team working on the elementary school cut 5,000 square feet from the original design due to an anticipated rise in costs seen in other school construction projects like new classrooms at Lake Ann Elementary, and high school locker room renovations.

The new elementary school is part of several bond projects Benzie Central has been planning since voters approved the bond in 2020.

“Our other two elementary schools are 60 to 70 years old,” Erfourth said. “Years ago, we did a cost survey for bringing them up to date and they cost a total of $15 million to upgrade. For $13 million we’re getting a new state-of-the-art elementary school for the next generations.”

Erfourth also said that a name for the new school had been chosen by popular vote.

“The new elementary name will be Homestead Hills Elementary School,” she said. “We got 13,000 responses to a survey on what the school should be named, and that name took 76% of the vote.”

Platte Lake Elementary School only scored 24% of the vote.

“The school is off Homestead Road and Homestead Township is in Benzie County,” Erfourth said. “The ‘hills’ part came about because all of the elementary schools names have a reference to the natural geography or land features in the area. We’ve had lakes, rivers and valleys, but we haven’t had a hill.”

The next Benzie Central Schools Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 21 at Benzie Central High School.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Benzonia, MI
County
Benzie County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Benzie County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
Benzonia, MI
Education
Benzie County, MI
Government
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” for more planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery. 1.4 million people have left Ukraine, many carrying little more than the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#High School#The New School#The Elementary School#Benzie Central Schools#Wolgast
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
15
Followers
75
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy