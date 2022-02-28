Shinnston man charged with sex abuse while coaching

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an alleged incident of sexual abuse took place at a facility in Harrison County.

On Feb. 6, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were informed of an incident of sexual abuse of a female juvenile, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies performed an investigation into the incident and determined that Jamie Arcuri, 46, of Shinnston, “was coaching the child at a facility inside of Harrison County,” when the sexual abuse took place, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies “found corroborative facts to include surveillance footage, statements and physical evidence matching the allegations” of sexual abuse, according to the complaint.

Arcuri has been charged with sexual abuse. He is currently out on $30,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.