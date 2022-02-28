ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Shinnston man charged with sex abuse while coaching

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsOAq_0eRLDycO00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an alleged incident of sexual abuse took place at a facility in Harrison County.

On Feb. 6, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were informed of an incident of sexual abuse of a female juvenile, according to a criminal complaint.

Bridgeport man charged with sex abuse in Mon County

Deputies performed an investigation into the incident and determined that Jamie Arcuri, 46, of Shinnston, “was coaching the child at a facility inside of Harrison County,” when the sexual abuse took place, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies “found corroborative facts to include surveillance footage, statements and physical evidence matching the allegations” of sexual abuse, according to the complaint.

Arcuri has been charged with sexual abuse. He is currently out on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Sports
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
Shinnston, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
Shinnston, WV
Crime & Safety
WBOY 12 News

WV man indicted for murder over $10 bet

GLENWOOD, W.V. (WVNS) – One of the two men involved in the Maple Acres Road shooting on June 13, 2021, was indicted for first-degree murder. Juan Tabb, of Bluefield, has been indicted for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing Harold Ray. Mercer County deputies were called to Maple Acres Road in Glenwood on June […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WBOY 12 News

2 Bridgeport residents receive meth charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found meth during a traffic stop in Bridgeport. On March 1, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were traveling on W.Va. Rt. 50 when they saw a white Ford F250 with an expired registration sticker which, when ran, returned to a 2002 Ford F350, […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Tractor-trailer carrying potatoes crashes on WV Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The northbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike were closed earlier this morning after a tractor-trailer that appeared to be carrying potatoes crashed. The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department said that around 6 a.m. on March 3, they were dispatched to the area of the Morton Travel Plaza on the West […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia priest helped rescue 22 Ukrainian orphans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Father Jason Charron is the priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church in South Wheeling. He is also the priest of a church in Carnegie, Pa.  A Pittsburgh businessman decided to mount a rescue mission, so the clergyman went along as an interpreter and offered spiritual support. Father […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy