Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County's COVID cases fall 32.7%; Florida cases plummet 39.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
Florida reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 25,523 new cases. That's down 39.8% from the previous week's tally of 42,373 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Palm Beach County reported 1,253 cases and 102 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 1,861 cases and 93 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 365,203 cases and 4,843 deaths.

In Florida, 888 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 1,330 people were reported dead.

Florida ranked 31st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 33.7% from the week before, with 461,986 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country's population, Florida had 5.52% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Florida, cases fell in 66 counties, with the best declines in Miami-Dade County, with 3,209 cases from 4,691 a week earlier; in Hillsborough County, with 2,976 cases from 4,325; and in Broward County, with 1,555 cases from 2,664.

Florida ranked 19th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 78% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Florida reported administering another 137,253 vaccine doses, including 40,561 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 254,023 vaccine doses, including 42,465 first doses. In all, Florida reported it has administered 36,093,122 total doses.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hillsborough County with 202 cases per 100,000 per week; Jefferson County with 190; and Highlands County with 187. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Miami-Dade County, with 3,209 cases; Hillsborough County, with 2,976 cases; and Orange County, with 1,969.

A total of 5,844,229 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 69,790 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

Florida's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 4,711
  • The week before that: 6,166
  • Four weeks ago: 12,473

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 68,999
  • The week before that: 81,263
  • Four weeks ago: 164,615

Hospitals in one states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in four states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

The Palm Beach Post

