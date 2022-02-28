One killed when vehicle drove onto railroad tracks and was struck by Amtrak train in Thomasville

One person was killed in Thomasville on Saturday after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle that drove onto the railroad tracks.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, at about 8:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Turner and East Main streets for a report of a collision between a train and a vehicle.

A 2013 Ford Focus was travelling south on Turner Street and after crossing over East Main Street, turned right at the railroad crossing and drove West onto the railroad tracks. The vehicle was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train, killing the driver.

The Amtrak train was travelling up to 70 mph North from Charlotte to Raleigh with 54 passengers and three crew members. There were no other injuries reported on the train.

The identity of the driver has not been released and an autopsy with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled for Tuesday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing. Authorities did not report whether the crossing gates at the intersection were down or how long the driver was on the railroad tracks.

