ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

One killed when vehicle drove onto railroad tracks and was struck by Amtrak train in Thomasville

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32k02g_0eRLDSZG00

One person was killed in Thomasville on Saturday after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle that drove onto the railroad tracks.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, at about 8:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Turner and East Main streets for a report of a collision between a train and a vehicle.

Want to know more about what is happening in Thomasville? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

A 2013 Ford Focus was travelling south on Turner Street and after crossing over East Main Street, turned right at the railroad crossing and drove West onto the railroad tracks. The vehicle was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train, killing the driver.

The Amtrak train was travelling up to 70 mph North from Charlotte to Raleigh with 54 passengers and three crew members. There were no other injuries reported on the train.

The identity of the driver has not been released and an autopsy with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled for Tuesday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing. Authorities did not report whether the crossing gates at the intersection were down or how long the driver was on the railroad tracks.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Thomasville, NC
Accidents
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Thomasville, NC
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” for more planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery. 1.4 million people have left Ukraine, many carrying little more than the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Railroad Tracks#Accident#Ford#Twitter
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

874
Followers
154
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy