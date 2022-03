A former West Virginia fire chief has been charged with embezzlement. Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek was the former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department. According to the WSAZ and WOWK, the embezzling went on for almost 11 years, where Tucker spent $1,000 in engine repairs for his Dodge Ram truck. Other purchases […]

CABIN CREEK, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO