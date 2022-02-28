ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

Local News Briefs: Gov. DeWine appoints Byesville resident to board

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 5 days ago
Black appointed to Zane State Trustees

Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Judith M. Black of Byesville to the Zane State College Board of Trustees for a term beginning February 25, 2022, and ending July 31, 2024.

Educational Service board to meet

The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Board will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Muskingum Valley ESC office, 205 N. Seventh Street, Zanesville.

ODNR: Spring fishing, hunting opportunities

Fishing and hunting enthusiasts can apply for numerous controlled access fishing and hunting opportunities available this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Wildlife.

Fishing opportunities are available at Cold Creek in Erie County from May 24 to Nov. 26, while spring youth wild turkey hunts are scheduled Eagle Creek Wildlife Area (Brown County), Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot County), Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area (Wayne County), Lake La Su An Wildlife Area (Williams County), and Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County).

Mentor style and general applicant hunts are scheduled for Eagle Creek, Killdeer Plains, and Lake La Su An wildlife areas.

Anglers can find additional information on the Fishing Lotteries and Events page at wildohio.gov. Hunters can find additional information on the Controlled Hunting and Trapping Events page at wildohio.gov.

CIC/Planning commission meeting Friday

There will be a joint meeting of the Cambridge-Guernsey County Community Improvement Corporation and Guernsey County Planning Commission at 8 a.m. Friday in the conference room at the County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave. in Cambridge.

Primary school raising funds for playground

The Cambridge Primary School Playground is one of the causes featured on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s Cause Connector giving site. The city school district is seeking funding to help pay for the new playground equipment.

A second cause listed on the site for the school district is for the Decodable Readers program.

Learn more about these causes or make a donation at causeconnector.com.

Patrol investigates injury crash on Ohio 209

At 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, a 2003 Dodge Charger driven by Jamie Cline, 26, Hicksville, was entering Bloomfield Road (Ohio 209) from Morrison Road (Township Road 361) when she failed to yield the right of way and collided with a westbound 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Juanita Vickers, 61, Cambridge. Vickers suffered minor injuries and was transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med for treatment. No injuries were reported by Cline or two juvenile passengers in her vehicle. The Liberty was towed from the scene while the Charger sustained moderate damage. All occupants in the two vehicles were utilizing safety devices.

