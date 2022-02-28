ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

$1.7M raised for children at Bobby Nichols-Fiddlesticks Charity Foundation event

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
The Bobby Nichols-Fiddlesticks Charity Foundation wrapped up its 20th annual Pro-Am golf and tennis tournaments and auction gala on Monday after raising a record $1.7 million for abused and at-risk children in Southwest Florida.

The fundraiser benefitted the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. Top-selling auction items included a one-of-a-kind pendant with diamonds, tanzanite and brick from the Coliseum in Rome, donated by Mark Loren Designs, a sunset dinner cruise for 20 guests, and a Masters golf package.

Baseball legend Johnny Bench emceed the event along with auctioneer Scott Robertson.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

