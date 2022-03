This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. The free world’s support of Ukraine in the immediate face of a Russian onslaught has been nothing short of inspiring and historic. In only days since Russia attacked, the West has authorized more than $850 million in military assistance to Ukraine. Poland and other border states have rushed to welcome more than a half-million refugees. The U.S., Europe and its allies have imposed the worst financial sanctions Russia has ever seen. Major global companies have announced they will abandon their Russian investments. And citizens across the globe have taken to the streets to lay this disaster squarely at the feet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO