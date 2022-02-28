ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, TX

Beverly Hills mayor arrested, charged with abuse of capacity

By Caitlyn Rooney
 5 days ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — Beverly Hills Mayor Lucy Ann Sanchez-Miramontez was arrested Saturday, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

According to KWKT , police said the mayor, 42, used city funds for personal alcohol consumption around February 10.

After looking into the issue, police said this was not the first incident with food or alcoholic beverages. The total of funds taken was more than $500 in value.

A warrant was obtained for Miramontez’s arrest for Abuse of Official Capacity. Police said the warrant was served on February 26, and she was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

As of Monday she was not listed in online jail records.

(KWKT contributed to this report.)

