New coral disease impacts South Fla.

In this review we discuss several recent concepts regarding retinoblastoma control and its impact. In a cohort of 482 patients with solitary unilateral retinoblastoma revealed germline mutation in 16% and the likelihood of germline retinoblastoma was greater for younger children (â‰¤1 year versus (vs.) >1 year at presentation) with odds ratio (OR) 2.96 (p"‰="‰0.001), and greatest for the youngest infants (â‰¤3 months vs. >3"“12 months) (OR 5.52) (p"‰="‰0.002). Retinocytoma/retinoma, a benign variant of retinoblastoma, was studied in 78 tumours and demonstrated transformation into retinoblastoma in 9.2% by 5 years and 15.3% by 10 years and 20 years. An international global study on retinoblastoma over 1.5 years revealed 4351 new patients and 85% from low- and middle-income countries, notably with older age at detection and greater risk for metastasis. Management of retinoblastoma in 964 eyes using intravenous chemotherapy showed 20-year globe salvage at 96% in group A, 90% in group B, 90% in group C, 68% in group D, and 32% in group E eyes. The 5-year globe salvage with intra-arterial chemotherapy for 160 eyes (655 infusions) with retinoblastoma showed success in 100% for group B, 80% for group C, 78% for group D, and 55% for group E. The psychological impact of retinoblastoma on the parents revealed depression (73%), anxiety (64%), and/or stress (100%), and on the patient revealed deficits in quality of life issues. Retinoblastoma is a challenging disease and chemotherapy provides reliable tumour control and globe salvage. Continuing efforts to improve quality of life issues is important.

