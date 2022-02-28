ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

New coral disease impacts South Fla.

jupiterwarcry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), an epidemic that started in 2014, was discovered off the coast of Miami. Since then, there has been a widespread depletion of coral colonies off the Florida coast and the Caribbean. SCTLD is a bacterial infection that affects 22 different species of coral,...

jupiterwarcry.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
McPherson Sentinel

The impact of air pollution; diet info for diabetes, heart disease

Q: I keep hearing about how pollutants in the air are causing all kinds of health problems. I live in the heart of a big city. What can I do to reduce the risks? — Dyana G., New York. A: You are correct that air pollution can cause everything...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Nature.com

Retinoblastoma: emerging concepts in genetics, global disease burden, chemotherapy outcomes, and psychological impact

In this review we discuss several recent concepts regarding retinoblastoma control and its impact. In a cohort of 482 patients with solitary unilateral retinoblastoma revealed germline mutation in 16% and the likelihood of germline retinoblastoma was greater for younger children (â‰¤1 year versus (vs.) >1 year at presentation) with odds ratio (OR) 2.96 (p"‰="‰0.001), and greatest for the youngest infants (â‰¤3 months vs. >3"“12 months) (OR 5.52) (p"‰="‰0.002). Retinocytoma/retinoma, a benign variant of retinoblastoma, was studied in 78 tumours and demonstrated transformation into retinoblastoma in 9.2% by 5 years and 15.3% by 10 years and 20 years. An international global study on retinoblastoma over 1.5 years revealed 4351 new patients and 85% from low- and middle-income countries, notably with older age at detection and greater risk for metastasis. Management of retinoblastoma in 964 eyes using intravenous chemotherapy showed 20-year globe salvage at 96% in group A, 90% in group B, 90% in group C, 68% in group D, and 32% in group E eyes. The 5-year globe salvage with intra-arterial chemotherapy for 160 eyes (655 infusions) with retinoblastoma showed success in 100% for group B, 80% for group C, 78% for group D, and 55% for group E. The psychological impact of retinoblastoma on the parents revealed depression (73%), anxiety (64%), and/or stress (100%), and on the patient revealed deficits in quality of life issues. Retinoblastoma is a challenging disease and chemotherapy provides reliable tumour control and globe salvage. Continuing efforts to improve quality of life issues is important.
CANCER
WPBF News 25

Rising gas prices impacting some South Florida businesses

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — High gas prices aren't just impacting drivers, they're also impacting some local businesses. The owner of Misty's Florist in North Palm Beach, Misty Chang, has been in the floral business for more than three decades. Pay at the pump: 'Don't see it getting better...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Disease#Coral Reefs#Corals#Sctld#National Geographic#Aice Marine Biology
WLOX

South Mississippi food sector feeling impact of labor shortage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Blue Marlin is back in business. After an 18-month hiatus, the Gulfport restaurant held a soft opening Thursday. “We have hired an entirely new staff and done a lot of training,” said Clint Taylor. “We did a couple of mock service events. Last night we opened to the public. We didn’t tell a lot of people, but we had a successful first night back.”
GULFPORT, MS
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy