If you are in need of another great recipe for Taco Tuesday, then we have the perfect one for you! Thanks to flank steak, these chimichurri steak tacos add a great source of protein to your recipe rotation. The recipe also includes details on how to make a homemade chimichurri sauce that compliments the steak so well. Trust us, you're going to want to use this sauce for everything from now on.

