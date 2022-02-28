ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Krucks’ family gift funds scholarships for law students

By Staff Report
Oxford Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new scholarship in the University of Mississippi School of Law stands as a testament to the experiences its namesake enjoyed at Ole Miss. Established with a gift of $150,000, the William N. Krucks and Family Law Scholarship Fund will help support selected UM students seeking their Juris Doctor...

