Krucks’ family gift funds scholarships for law students

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a first-of-its kind scholarship. Thousands of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students and their parents will be able to go to college for free. On Tuesday, the nonprofit Hope Chicago surprised the students and parents at Benito Juarez Community Academy High School with the announcement. Four thousand students and parents can attend partner colleges and universities for free. Hope Chicago also visited Al Raby High School today. The organization will visit three more schools this week, offering scholarships to more students and parents. The nonprofit said it will invest $1 billion in Chicago’s students and parents over the next decade. 👉🏽This week @HopeChicagoEdu, we're hitting a major milestone toward our goal of helping @ChiPubSchools students and their families get access to debt-free higher education. Follow us for exciting updates today and the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/yXtDvGVDwZ — Hope Chicago (@HopeChicagoEdu) February 22, 2022

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO