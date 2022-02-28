ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Newark woman pleads guilty to illegally taking COVID-19 money

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGLqm_0eRLB7Zk00

Ana Soto of Newark pleaded guilty to lying on applications for payroll protection loans.

A Newark woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 payroll protection money and then illegally spending the $246,000.

Ana Soto, 41, last week pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced by Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly.

Soto submitted 17 fraudulent loan applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration and its authorized lenders in order to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, said a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 17 loan applications were made on behalf of five entities controlled by Soto or her close relations, the release said. Each of the loan applications falsely stated the amount of gross revenues, cost of goods sold, and number of employees, the release said.

In some instances, the loan applications falsely claimed the businesses were in operation at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

As a result, Soto obtained about $246,000, but was denied an additional $500,000 in CARES Act loans.

“Ms. Soto perpetrated her fraud by taking money from programs established to help the country’s small business owners during the early days of a global pandemic,”  said U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss. “At a time of great uncertainty and vulnerability, the defendant sought to enrich herself through criminal acts.”

Weiss said his office remains committed to protecting the integrity of the CARES Act and aggressively pursuing people who took advantage of it.

“Ana Soto used deceit and fraud to obtain loans that she was not entitled to receive,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty in the release. “Her guilty plea is a reminder that IRS-CI, along with our partners, remain committed to investigating these types of crimes and holding the offenders accountable.”

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the fraud center’s web complaint form.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
Newark, DE
Coronavirus
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” for more planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery. 1.4 million people have left Ukraine, many carrying little more than the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Money Laundering#Irs Ci#Inve
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
410
Followers
491
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy