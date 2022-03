The Cherokee Nation is celebrating 150 years of Sequoyah Schools. Senior Conlie Smith says students were able to write letters, put in pictures and other items of today. “We put in masks to remember the COVID years, we put In letters, each student had the option to write a letter to their future self that will be opened in 50 years, we put in yearbooks from over the years," she said.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO