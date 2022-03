Whether photographers or thespians, musicians or writers, artists have been hit hard by the pandemic. In 2020, New York State lost 50% of its performing arts jobs. Creatives Rebuild New York has announced 125-million dollars will create two programs to help artists struggling due to COVID. The Artist Employment Program will fund jobs for 300 artists working with community based organizations. Guaranteed Income for Artists will provide 2400 artists with monthly payments of $1,000 for 18 months.

