Front Royal, VA

Youngkin family prays for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal

By Royal Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParishioners arriving at church on Sunday morning were surprised to find an unannounced guest on February 27, 2022. Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin arrived unannounced, to pray for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal. Governor Youngkin’s staff had...

The Independent

Younger brother of pink-haired girl shot dead with her parents in Ukraine has died

The younger brother of a pink-haired schoolgirl who died alongside their parents after being shot near Kyiv, Ukraine has now passed away.Five-year-old Semyon was left fighting for his life along with his 13-year-old sister, Sofia, after their family attempted the flee the country but he died on Wednesday, according to a family friend.His sister, 10-year-old Polina and their parents, Anton Kudrin and Svetlana Zapadynskaya, were reportedly killed by Russian troops as the family were in a car trying to leave Kyiv.A picture of pink-haired Polina was shared on Wednesday by the deputy mayor of Kyiv, Volodymyr Bondarenko, who said: “Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE 15

Fort Wayne woman hopes and prays her Ukrainian family survives

Ukrainians across the United States are rallying together to support their home country in the war against Russia. Fort Wayne residents are no exception, and are gathering on the courthouse lawn Sunday to show support. Tatyana Hutcherson is one of the event organizers, was born in Ukraine and hopes and prays her family and friends that are still there survive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News4Jax.com

Rev. of Jacksonville congregation of Russians, Ukrainians: ‘I pray for the people’

Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases, and Ukraine’s government is pleading for help as civilians attempt to flee. Here in Jacksonville, the Rev. Anatoli Kadaev leads a congregation of people from both countries with the First Russian-Ukrainian Baptist Church, which holds service at Lake Shore Baptist Church. News4JAX asked him about the conflict between the two countries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KING-5

Ukrainians in Renton pray for home country

“This isn’t war between Russian and Ukraine if we can make this clear. This is a war between Putin and Ukraine,” said Ukrainian American Kristina Soltys.
CBS Baltimore

Ukrainian Church Congregation In Baltimore Prays For Putin To Choose Peace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As tensions mount on the Ukraine-Russia Border, Ukrainian-Americans in Baltimore are left worrying about loved ones and family members. That’s why members of the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church are praying for peace. Ihor Remsky has been a member of the church for 69 years. He still has family in Ukraine and is wondering about the reason behind Russia’s hostility. “The people over there are on pins and needles,” he told WJZ. Remsky questions Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions. Now, U.S. President Joe Biden predicting an invasion into Ukraine by Russia. “As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday. “We have reason to believe that.” Remsky says he fears the potential outcome of such a venture. “I’m sure it’s going to be a heavy price to pay for both sides, not just one side, for both sides. There’s going to be a lot of grieving parents,” he said. After today’s church service, members of the congregation went to Washington, DC, to a peaceful march in support of Ukraine.
BALTIMORE, MD

