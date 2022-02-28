Varner Road reopens after overturned big rig hauling trash prompted closure

Varner Road was temporarily closed to traffic between Date Palm Drive and Mountain View Road Monday morning in Cathedral City.

Chris Parman, Communications Manager for Cathedral City said that's where a big rig hauling trash overturned.

Access to the Edom Hill Landfill was also closed, due to the Varner Road closure.

Crews hoped to reopen the road by noon. but were able to do so about 45 minutes earlier.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Alternate routes are Interstate 10 for eastbound and westbound travel, according to Parman.

