ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Varner Road reopens after overturned big rig hauling trash prompted closure

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSVzt_0eRLA1Al00

Varner Road was temporarily closed to traffic between Date Palm Drive and Mountain View Road Monday morning in Cathedral City.

Chris Parman, Communications Manager for Cathedral City said that's where a big rig hauling trash overturned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktmIY_0eRLA1Al00

Access to the Edom Hill Landfill was also closed, due to the Varner Road closure.

Crews hoped to reopen the road by noon. but were able to do so about 45 minutes earlier.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Alternate routes are Interstate 10 for eastbound and westbound travel, according to Parman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VcPs_0eRLA1Al00

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

The post Varner Road reopens after overturned big rig hauling trash prompted closure appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Major crash shuts down Varner Road in Cathedral City

First responders have shut down Varner Road at Bob Hope Drive after a major crash. The crash was first reported at 1:50 p.m. The Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that the road is temporarily closed for an EMS helicopter. The closure is not expected to be prolonged. A spokesperson for the CCPD confirmed there are The post Major crash shuts down Varner Road in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Palm Springs, critically injured

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, suffering critical injuries, in Palm Springs today. The pedestrian was struck around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of East Palm Canyon Drive, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.   Fire Capt. Nathan Gunkel said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital. The driver remained at the scene The post Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Palm Springs, critically injured appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Patient airlifted after crash in Cathedral City

First responders temporarily shut down Varner Road at Bob Hope Drive after a crash. The crash was first reported at 1:50 p.m. The Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that the road is temporarily closed for an EMS helicopter. The road was reopened at 3:15 p.m. A spokesperson for the CCPD confirmed there are injuries, however, The post Patient airlifted after crash in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after crash in Desert Hot Springs

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs. The crash was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Mountain View Road between Via Domingo and Calle Azteca. There was no word on what led up to the crash. News Channel 3 crew at the scene spotted a The post Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cathedral City, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman, 2-year-old toddler hospitalized after suspected road rage crash in Cathedral City

A woman and a two-year-old toddler are in the hospital after police said was a road rage incident that led to a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Cathedral City. The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Varner Road at Bob Hope Drive after a crash. According to the Cathedral City Police Department, a vehicle The post Woman, 2-year-old toddler hospitalized after suspected road rage crash in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men hospitalized, one dead after suspected overdoses in Cathedral City parking lot

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after being found with symptoms of an opioid overdose in a Cathedral City parking lot Friday morning. The Cathedral City Fire Department was first notified of the incident at approximately 6:21 a.m. First responders were called to reports of a male lying down in The post Two men hospitalized, one dead after suspected overdoses in Cathedral City parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters contain house fire in Desert Hot Springs

CAL FIRE crews were able to contain a fire that broke out at a home in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon. The fire was first reported at approximately 12:33 p.m. on the 68200 block of Calle Blanco, located south of Hacienda Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene and located a single-story, single-family dwelling with heavy The post Firefighters contain house fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire damages three homes, two outbuildings in Thermal

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has damaged five buildings in total Tuesday afternoon. The fire is at the 88000 block of 77th Avenue, located between Harrison Street and Fillmore Street. It was initially reported at 2:03 p.m. A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed the fire started at a single-wide mobile home and has The post Fire damages three homes, two outbuildings in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varner Road
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire damages home, spreads to vegetation in Thermal

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has damaged at least one home in Thermal. The fire is at the 88000 block of 77th Avenue, located between Harrison Street and Fillmore Street. It was initially reported at 2:03 p.m. A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed the fire started at a single-wide mobile home and has The post Fire damages home, spreads to vegetation in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

At least 5 families lose everything after a large fire in Thermal, 30 people displaced

Several families in the Thermal area are seeking help after losing everything to a fierce fire. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon along the 88000 block of 77th Avenue. By the time firefighters were able to contain the flames, the fire destroyed five homes and two outhouses. A mother of four told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta The post At least 5 families lose everything after a large fire in Thermal, 30 people displaced appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 45-year-old man murdered in Palm Springs

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of a man murdered in Palm Springs last week. Jermaine Hamilton, 45, was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed into a power pole at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 near the intersection of Granada and Rosa Parks in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood. The post Coroner identifies 45-year-old man murdered in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Second man arrested in Desert Hot Springs kidnapping, robbery

A second man was behind bars today on accusations of assisting in the kidnapping and robbing of a group of people in Desert Hot Springs. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assisting 20- year-old Taquan Charles Ray Doss in robbing a group of people that Doss had kidnapped, according to The post Second man arrested in Desert Hot Springs kidnapping, robbery appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years

A Desert Hot Springs man says he was wrongfully jailed for a murder he didn't commit, and has filed a lawsuit against Riverside County claiming prosecutors knowingly locked up an innocent man. Roger Parker was accused in a March 2010 murder in Desert Hot Springs. He said he was manipulated into a false confession by The post Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy