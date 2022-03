According to ESPN, Eagles GM Howie Roseman says that he has confidence in Jalen Hurts as the Eagles starter in the future. His reasoning is that Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs this season and the fact he will only get better. This comes after rumors and speculation that the Eagles organization were going after veteran quarterbacks such Jimmy Garoppolo and even Russell Wilson. The rumors have also included taking a high-end quarterback such as Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft. This article will investigate if Roseman will stick with his claim that he has confidence in Hurts and what to expect from Hurts in the 2022 Season.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO