These 2 catalysts may signal a market bottom and spark a bounce, says iCapital chief investment strategist

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
Stocks have risen sharply over the last year, helping the Dow Jones finally break the 36,000 barrier. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
  • Whether the market bottoms out and bounces back depends on Fed signals and de-escalation in Ukraine, says iCapital's chief investment strategist.
  • If the Fed says it will be less hawkish and the crisis alleviates in Ukraine, the market could rally, Anastasia Amoroso told CNBC.
  • But for now, she warned that investors need to be cautious as it's too early to call an "all clear."

