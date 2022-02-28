ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Amanda Seyfried Reflects on Red Carpet Outfit Fails from Mean Girls Era: 'I Didn't Have a Stylist'

By Nicholas Rice
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Seyfried is looking back at a series of past fashion regrets. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week to promote her new Hulu series The Dropout, the 36-year-old actress opened up about her role in the 2004 smash-hit Mean Girls, and the outfits she wore while promoting the...

people.com

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

Laverne Cox Mispronounces ‘Encanto’ While Interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda On SAG Red Carpet

Laverne Cox may have seen ‘Encanto’ twice but that didn’t stop her from calling it ‘Enchanto’ when talking to the film’s composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Laverne Cox had a bit of a verbal faux pas while hosting the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards. Thankfully, she didn’t talk about Bruno but she did slip up when trying to pronounce the hit Disney film Encanto. Instead, she called it “Enchanto” when talking to the film’s composer and Tony Award-winning artist Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Amanda Seyfried Recalls The Fashion Faux Pas She Had On The Red Carpet During Mean Girls Premiere

Amanda Seyfried has come a long way from the days of playing dizzy but sweet Karen Smith in the classic comedy Mean Girls. Her breakout role came after years of working as a child actor on television. But the film role marked the first time she was treated to the full glitz and glamour of Hollywood as a significant role in a big-budget film. As the cult classic was her big-screen breakthrough, Seyfried remembered the fashion faux pas she committed during the red-carpet premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Why The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried Didn’t Even Try To Mirror Elizabeth Holmes’ Infamous Voice

The upcoming Hulu series The Dropout stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos who is accused of scamming people and companies out of billions of dollars. One of the more bizarre aspects to Holmes’ story is the apparently affected voice she used when speaking publicly. When Seyfried accepted the role, she knew that deep, baritone voice was going to be a topic of conversation, and she decided early on to not even try to mimic the disgraced entrepreneur.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Rachel Mcadams
CinemaBlend

The Dropout Reviews Are In, What Did Critics Think Of Amanda Seyfried’s Hulu Series?

The upcoming Hulu drama series The Dropout will star Amanda Seyfried and tell the true story of the health technology company Theranos and its disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Ripped from the headlines, The Dropout explores the woman who faces jail time after being convicted of defrauding investors out of more than $700 million in an elaborate scheme. Critics have gotten to screen seven of the series’ eight episodes, so let’s see what the reviews have to say about this series.
TV SERIES
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere. Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Red Carpet Outfit
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Steps Out For Lunch With Son Maceo, 8, & BF Van Hunt In Malibu — Rare Photo

The Oscar-winning actress was with her two favorite dudes during the weekend outing. The trio looked like quite the happy family while out. Halle Berry, 55, kicked off the long holiday weekend strong, starting off with lunch at Wylie’s Bait & Tackle in Malibu on Saturday, Feb. 19. The A-list actress was in fine company during the outing, where she was joined by her son Maceo, 8, and boyfriend of nearly two-years Van Hunt.
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Report: Ken Jeong felt "disrespected" and was the only The Masked Singer judge who stormed out because of Rudy Giuliani

Deadline reported Wednesday that Jeong and Robin Thicke stormed off the set when Giuliani was unmasked during a taping last week. But a source tells People, "Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out. Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani." The other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, reportedly remained in their seats. A second source tells People: "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings." The second source added: "Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they've said not only wrong but dangerous. To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Jason Momoa's Cutest Pictures with His Kids

Jason Momoa is the father of two adorable kids, Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola, whom he shares with Lisa Bonet — also mother of Batman star Zöe Kravitz. Although the couple split after nearly five years of marriage, he still considers them family. Here's a look at their sweetest photos together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Dances With Baby Daisy, 1, At Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Shoot In Hawaii — Photos

Orlando Bloom bounced little Daisy around during an outdoor performance, stopping to give his daughter a sweet kiss during the show. Daisy Dove has so much love! The 1-year-old got a sweet kiss from her doting dad Orlando Bloom, 45, while in the audience for an outdoor American Idol performance in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 18. Mom Katy Perry, 37, is a judge on the show, of course, and could be seen glammed up at the table clapping and dancing along. Daisy looked particularly cozy in a baby carrier staying snuggled up to her famous pops, who was dressed for the island weather.
HAWAII STATE
Elle

Miley Cyrus Is Unrecognisable With A Half-Up Bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it would be 'chameleon.' The singer has rocked so many different looks, and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc is back on the market after split from girlfriend of 6 years, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early February 2022, starting with this breakup news… On Feb. 13, multiple media outlets reported that Matt LeBlanc quietly split from his girlfriend of around six years, "Top Gear" producer Aurora Mulligan, sometime in 2020. "They haven't been together in over a year," a source told MailOnline of the former couple, who connected when the "Friends" alum signed on to host the British car show. The Sun, meanwhile, reported that, according to a source, the duo "struck a clean break," though the breakup is "still very raw." A second source told The Sun, "Matt and Aurora's relationship has run its course. It's all over. It's a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would. He and Aurora fell for each on 'Top Gear' and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match. But when he announced he was leaving 'Top Gear' and took on other work, it was hard for them. He's mainly based out of Los Angeles and was traveling a lot while Aurora was working in the U.K." Matt's rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that he and the Irish beauty, who's nearly two decades his junior, "are not together but remain good friends."
CELEBRITIES
People

People

227K+
Followers
40K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy