Joanna Gaines had to find ways to take care of herself amid a rough patch last year, the Fixer Upper star writes in a new essay for her Magnolia Journal magazine. Gaines launched the Magnolia Network with husband Chip Gaines in January 2022 after the premiere was pushed back months due to pandemic-related production delays, and admits in the essay she had to learn to introduce a bit of balance into her life.

