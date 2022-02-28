Florida Lottery Launches New $50 Scratch-Off, 500X The Cash

Today, the Florida Lottery is excited to introduce the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, featuring a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game!

This new $50 ticket features more than $1.5 billion in cash prizes and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

The new 500X THE CASH game joins the X THE CASH family of Scratch-Off games that launched in January, featuring a combined total of more than $2.2 billion in prizes!

Now, through April 11, players can also enter non-winning X THE CASH tickets into the Xtra Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to win $450,000 in cash prizes! In each of the two promotion drawings, two winners will each receive $25,000, 20 winners will each receive $5,000, and 75 winners will each receive $1,000. To learn more, visit www.flalottery.com.

The Florida Lottery is also introducing three additional Scratch-Off games today: DOUBLE YOUR MONEY, BONUS CASH, and WILD DOUGH. These games range in price from $1 to $5 and offer more than $125 million in total cash prizes! These games, and the 500X THE CASH game, are expected to be available at all Lottery retailers within 48 hours.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

