- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $726 - Miles of road in poor condition: 3,222 - Bridges in poor condition: 1,490 - Infrastructure report card grade: D - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $3.7 billion West Virginia received one of the lowest grades when it came to its infrastructure report card, along with Delaware. More than 20% of the state’s bridges are labeled structurally deficient, making it #1 in the nation for bridges in poor condition. Coal and gas sourcing has taken its toll on the state’s roadways; a program to use gasoline taxes toward infrastructure programs remains mired in political turmoil.

