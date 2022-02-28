ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Kim Kardashian keeps a bag of her hair in storage and the emotional value behind it

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8AEy_0eRL7upl00

Kim Kardashian recently showed her fans some of her most treasured possessions, during a recent video for Vogue, the TV star, who recently commented on her difficult divorce with Kanye West , offered a tour of her incredible mansion and shared some details about her personal life.

Among her “favorite things,” Kim showed a letter written by her late father Robert Kardashian , that includes a piece of her hair from almost 34 years ago.

And while the famous Kardashian admits it might be “a little creepy,” she explained why the bag of hair has sentimental value for her, as she is constantly sharing emotional tributes, remembering her loving father: “My dad used to work at MCA, so it’s on his letterhead and it says, ‘Kimberly, I cut your hair on April 11th 1988.’ And there’s my hair.”

The mother of four also keeps personalized scrapbooks she has made for her children, revealing that she enjoys being at home and wanted to have a neutral palette with a relaxing vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zats_0eRL7upl00 @kimkardashian

“I find there is so much chaos out in the world, when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming,” adding that shockingly having four kids has yet to “mess up” the vibe of her beautiful home.

Comments / 6

Jill Anderson-Lang
4d ago

Why is she wearing gloves on her hands In most of her recent pictures? She even wore gloves when she did a recent swimsuit photo shoot Who wears long gloves to model swimsuits. Someone said her eczema was flaring up, but have the photo airbrush if need be

Reply
2
Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Kanye
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Khloé Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail On Niece Chicago—Kanye Has Already Responded!

Khloé Kardashian has once again come under fire for her overuse of Photoshop and filters – only this time, it isn’t just her own face that she is editing! The 37-year-old Good American founder has been criticized for not only editing her own face, but also for editing the face of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in two very filtered selfies of the two of them smiling and pouting, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. And the 44-year-old Yeezy designer was among the *many* people who had something to say about it!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Vogue#Mca
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says Seeing Kim Kardashian On Balenciaga Billboard Is ‘Bittersweet’ Amid Drama

Kanye West said that he has ‘all positive energy’ for ex Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga campaign amid his on-going social media outbursts. Kanye West, 44, positive a positive message for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41. amid his on-going social media outbursts. The Yeezy designer took to Instagram to comment on her new Balenciaga ad campaign with designer Demna, who is his close friend and creative director.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Flies Home from Milan in Her New Private Jet

Kim Kardashian is flying high these days, being a billionaire and such, and she's taken her massive wealth to a new level by plunking down more than $95 mil on a new private jet. Kim flew back to L.A. from Milan Friday in a G65OER jet ... our sources confirm...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Julia Fox: I lost 15 pounds while dating Kanye West

Julia Fox lost 15 pounds during her month-long whirlwind romance with Kanye West. “I tried my best to make it work,” she told the New York Times. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says Chicago, 4, Looks ‘Too Grown’ In Photos From Aunt Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Girls Day’

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian shared snaps of her niece Chicago West and daughter True Thompson, Kanye took issue with the Instagram filter used on his 4-year-old. Kanye West, 44, wasn’t thrilled about an apparent Instagram filter that his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian used on a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Chicago. The Good American founder, 37, shared several snaps to her Instagram story of “girls day” with niece Chi and daughter True Thompson, 3, on Saturday, Feb. 19.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kim Kardashian buys HERSELF a promise ring from Pete Davidson

There’s more drama happening in Kim Kardashian’s life right now than, well, an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While her ex-husband Kanye West continues his campaign to halt their divorce and rekindle their relationship, we’re told Kim is busy progressing things with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine’s Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City. Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy