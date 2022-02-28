Ticket sales online only for Class 1A state basketball, and Baker's girls and boys playoff games

Buy Now Students and other fans will gather at Baker High School this week for the Class 1A state boys and girls basketball tournaments. All ticket sales will be online for the first time. Kathy Orr/Baker City Herald, File

Spectators planning to attend the Class 1A state basketball tournament this week at Baker High School, or the Baker girls Class 4A playoff game on Saturday, March 5, also at BHS, will need to buy tickets online.

Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Ticket sales are also online only for the Baker boys Class 4A playoff game at Gladstone on Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m.

The Class 1A boys tournament starts Wednesday, March 2, with four quarterfinal games, at 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

The girls tournament starts Thursday, March 3, with four quarterfinal games at the same times.

The Baker girls will play Marshfield, with a berth in the state tournament at stake, on Saturday, March 5, at 4 p.m.

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has had limited online ticketing over the past few years, said Kyle Stanfield, assistant executive director.

But this is the first year all ticket sales for the Class 1A tournament have been online.

Stanfield said ticket sales for fall sports championship events were online only, and he said the system worked well.

He said OSAA expanded online sales during the pandemic to reduce the face-to-face interaction at ticket booths.

The change also helped OSAA and event venues deal with a shortage of ticket takers, he said.

Finally, Stanfield said online sales make it easier for OSAA to track sales and to do financial auditing.

The online ticket purchasing portal is on the OSAA’s website — www.osaa.org/tickets.

• Click on Basketball

• Click on Boys or Girls Basketball

• Click on 1A (or 4A, for the Baker boys and girls games)

• Scroll down to select the game you want tickets for.

Buell Gonzales Jr., athletic director for the Baker School District, said ticket sales were online only for the Class 1A state football championship game in November between Powder Valley and Adrian at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, and for Baker’s state volleyball match.

He said the system worked well.

Online ticket buyers can choose to download and print a paper ticket, which will be scanned at the door, Gonzales said.

The other option is paperless. The virtual ticket, or tickets, are downloaded to a smartphone, and the images are shown at the door.

Gonzales said he can help people order their tickets online from about 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day from Wednesday, March 2, through Saturday, March 5. Call Gonzales at 541-524-2606 to set up an appointment.