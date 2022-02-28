ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Ticket sales online only for Class 1A state basketball, and Baker's girls and boys playoff games

By JAYSON JACOBY jjacoby@bakercityherald.com
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3SqO_0eRL7ntu00
Buy Now Students and other fans will gather at Baker High School this week for the Class 1A state boys and girls basketball tournaments. All ticket sales will be online for the first time. Kathy Orr/Baker City Herald, File

Spectators planning to attend the Class 1A state basketball tournament this week at Baker High School, or the Baker girls Class 4A playoff game on Saturday, March 5, also at BHS, will need to buy tickets online.

Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Ticket sales are also online only for the Baker boys Class 4A playoff game at Gladstone on Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m.

The Class 1A boys tournament starts Wednesday, March 2, with four quarterfinal games, at 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

The girls tournament starts Thursday, March 3, with four quarterfinal games at the same times.

The Baker girls will play Marshfield, with a berth in the state tournament at stake, on Saturday, March 5, at 4 p.m.

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has had limited online ticketing over the past few years, said Kyle Stanfield, assistant executive director.

But this is the first year all ticket sales for the Class 1A tournament have been online.

Stanfield said ticket sales for fall sports championship events were online only, and he said the system worked well.

He said OSAA expanded online sales during the pandemic to reduce the face-to-face interaction at ticket booths.

The change also helped OSAA and event venues deal with a shortage of ticket takers, he said.

Finally, Stanfield said online sales make it easier for OSAA to track sales and to do financial auditing.

The online ticket purchasing portal is on the OSAA’s website — www.osaa.org/tickets.

• Click on Basketball

• Click on Boys or Girls Basketball

• Click on 1A (or 4A, for the Baker boys and girls games)

• Scroll down to select the game you want tickets for.

Buell Gonzales Jr., athletic director for the Baker School District, said ticket sales were online only for the Class 1A state football championship game in November between Powder Valley and Adrian at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, and for Baker’s state volleyball match.

He said the system worked well.

Online ticket buyers can choose to download and print a paper ticket, which will be scanned at the door, Gonzales said.

The other option is paperless. The virtual ticket, or tickets, are downloaded to a smartphone, and the images are shown at the door.

Gonzales said he can help people order their tickets online from about 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day from Wednesday, March 2, through Saturday, March 5. Call Gonzales at 541-524-2606 to set up an appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baker County, OR
Basketball
County
Baker County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
City
Gladstone, OR
Baker County, OR
Sports
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Ticket Sales#Playoff Games#Baker High School#Bhs#Osaa
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Baker City Herald

Baker City Herald

Baker City, OR
340
Followers
45
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Baker City Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy