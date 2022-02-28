ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Get a Free Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick at Ulta

musingsofamuse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerk alert for Diamond and Platinum Reward Members! Get...

www.musingsofamuse.com

Comments / 0

In Style

This $13 Night Cream Clears Up Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers

In the pantheon of beauty buys, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a longer legacy than Oil of Olay. If I had a dollar for every time I read a review declaring its demonstrated wrinkle-reducing power, I'd be on a yacht in the Mediterranean. And according to shoppers, the brand's done it again with the Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream — a normally $22 jar of cream that's now going for 13 bucks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

The best volumising products for fine, flat hair that really do work

Fine hair can be a mixed blessing. On the upside, it tends to be naturally smooth and shiny, responds well to heat styling tools and takes a mere five-minutes to blow-dry. On the downside, it’s prone to oiliness and can fall flat, lacking the natural bounce and body found in our coarse-haired friends. The good news? There are plenty of volume-boosting products available that promise many a big hair day ahead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Classic Eye Makeup Trick That Gives You An Instant Face Lift

Makeup is one of the best tools to utilize for enhancing your appearance and highlighting your best features without making any permanent changes to your face. Mastering the application techniques that most effectively flatter your look is essential for nailing your makeup day after day and getting a well-deserved boost of confidence that comes from feeling good in your skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

This Oprah-Approved Exfoliant Softens Skin and Diminishes Fine Lines, According to Shoppers

Is there anyone who knows more about what people want than Oprah? The mogul's Favorite Things list is a major event every year, because her taste is both discerning and largely accessible. And one of her top picks just got even more affordable: Sunday Riley's famed Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment is now 20 percent off as part of Dermstore's Beauty Refresh sale.
SKIN CARE
Person
Bobbi Brown
Observer

The Best Under-Eye Concealers to Banish Dark Circles

Anyone who is prone to dark circles under their eyes knows the importance of a good concealer. Yes, a good eye cream and skincare regimen can absolutely help, and yes, lack of sleep is definitely a major component, but genetics, age and other external factors (like dehydration and stress) also play a large part, which means that some of us have dark circles to cover up even if we’ve gotten a blissful eight hours of rest.
MAKEUP
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
latest-hairstyles.com

18 Greatest Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

The best pixie haircuts for women over 60 with fine hair create a fuller, more voluminous style. These are short in length but are versatile to any shape and texture. Florida-based salon owner and stylist Kymber Palmer share her take on a pixie cut. “It looks incredibly intentional and more “put together” than a stringy bob or a long shag,” she states.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her...
HAIR CARE
Vogue

25 Of The Best Silver Haircuts For Every Length And Hair Type

Switching from long hair to short used to be a rite of passage in middle age, as grey hair becomes trickier to conceal. That’s no longer the case, since the welcome shift towards celebrating silver means it’s all about adopting the hairstyle that makes you feel good, regardless of the “rules”. Whether you opt for a pixie cut – like Erin O’Connor’s – or Sarah Harris-style mermaid lengths, it doesn’t matter (and never should have) whether the hair is salt and pepper or light silver; what matters is finding an excellent grey haircut to suit your style, face shape and lifestyle – something a good hairstylist can assist you with.
HAIR CARE
Laredo Morning Times

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Wedding Dress Weighed 95 Pounds — and Required Five People to Get Her Zipped In

Classic glamour was costume designer Caroline Duncan’s goal when building the wardrobe for Jennifer Lopez, who plays global pop star Kat Valdez in “Marry Me.” In the Universal Pictures film, in theaters Feb. 11, Kat is one-half of a mega-celebrity couple and engaged to Bastian, played by singer Maluma. The two plan to get married onstage and stream their nuptials around the world while performing the titular hit single.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE

